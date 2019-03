In case you haven’t noticed, Nick Jonas and John Stamos have a serious bromance going on.

The “Sucker” singer and the “You” actor have been back and forth for weeks trying to prove which one loves the other more, basically.

It all started when Nick posted an Instagram of himself wearing a sweatshirt of John’s face.

“It’s your move John Stamos,” he captioned the pic.

From there, things went from zero to inception real quick.

John got a pillow case with Nick’s Instagram photo on it, and then Nick got a comforter with John’s picture of the pillow with the original picture – keeping up?

The “Full House” alum even took it as far as getting Nick’s face “tattooed” on his arm (We kinda doubt it’s a real tattoo, but A for effort).

But, this next advancement in the rivalry is probably the best thing you will see all day.

The famous Instagram account “Celebs On Sandwiches” caught wind of the feud and posted an illustration of Nick and John spooning on a steak sandwich.

John was so thrilled by the feature he responded by saying, “Finally made it!! Even though it took a Jonas rivalry – I’m flattered.”

Does the Stamos-Jonas sandwich signal a truce?

Honestly, we would be totally fine if this went on forever.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Whether She’s Down For Facetime Sex With Nick Jonas!