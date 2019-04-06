The Jonas Brothers & Their Ladies Crashed A College Bar – And Things Got Unbelievably Wild

The Jonas Brothers spent their Friday night in a surprising way: slinging drinks and getting rowdy at a sports bar in State College, Pa.

The “Sucker” singers took a private plane to Pennsylvania State University to party the night away at Champs Sports Grill with hundreds of college students – and with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in tow, of course.

The reason for their last-minute trip to Happy Valley was personal. Joe has been a longtime fan of Champs and even spent the night of his 21st birthday bar hopping in the college town.

Champs is currently in the final rounds of Barstool Sports’ fan competition to determine America’s best college bar, and the DNCE frontman has been tweeting non-stop over the past few days to help his beloved pub get farther in the contest.

On Thursday, Joe took his campaigning a notch, hinting that he had a surprise in the works if Champs made it to the bracket’s Final Four.

Here we go time to show up extra time!! READ BELOW. Maybe I got something up my sleeve if @ChampsPennState wins 😎 https://t.co/e3WrbNzxw0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2019

Champs did crack the Final Four – and less than 48 hours later, the Jonas gang was on a jet to Penn State to celebrate the big accomplishment with an impromptu performance.

OOO THIS IS AN S.O.S. ‼️‼️ https://t.co/5sMccQOTv8 — Caitlin Gailey (@Cait_in_the_hat) April 6, 2019

When Priyanka, Sophie, Danielle, Nick, Joe and Kevin hit the bar around 11 p.m., it was packed with excited Nittany Lions. The boys quickly took the stage, starting off their set with “Year 3000.” They later mixed in their new hits – and donned Penn State football jerseys to show off their school spirit.

Welcome to Champs, fellas. The @jonasbrothers kick off their set with "Year 3000." pic.twitter.com/pn9TdlXf97 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

Penn State is a sucker for you, @jonasbrothers. pic.twitter.com/jtTmj22zxd — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

While the guys played “Cool,” which dropped that same day, the J Sisters showed off their best dance moves from a balcony near the stage.

After their set, Nick, Joe, Priyanka and Sophie kept the revelry going, hanging out behind the bar and pouring shots.

At one point, Sophie stood on top of the bar and led the entire crowd in an epic “Lady Stark” chant – proving that she’s at least the rightful queen of State College, if not Westeros.

“We are….” she captioned the video, referencing the university’s iconic war cry. “@champspennstate is my favorite college bar in America 😎.”

Nick also documented the night’s antics, snapping an Instagram video of a bar patron with his bare chest covered in whipped cream.

“Huh?” he captioned the outrageous moment, flipping the lens to show his confused face.

It’s crazy to think the wild night all stemmed from one fan contest – and Barstool Sports seems thinks so, too.

“What have we done,” the outlet’s 5th Year account joked on Twitter.

What have we done https://t.co/vIBv5sUoTN — 5th Year (@5thYear) April 6, 2019

