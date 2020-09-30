‘The Kissing Booth’ Star Joel Courtney Marries Girlfriend Mia Scholink

“The Kissing Booth’s” Joel Courtney is a married man!

The 24-year-old actor, who portrays Lee Flynn in the hit Netflix film franchise, married girlfriend Mia Scholink, 23, on Sept. 27. The two said “I do” surrounded by family and friends during a romantic ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz., according to People.

Joel broke the happy news on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself and Courtney posing on their special day.

“Love Honor and Cherish 09/27/20,” he captioned the shot, adding a string of wedding-themed hashtags, including #wifeyedup #tilldeathdouspart and #ido.

Mia shared an identical photo on her own Instagram account, writing in all caps “MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND.”

Many fans and friends filled Joel’s comments with their excitement. Molly Ringwald, his onscreen mom in “The Kissing Booth,” wrote, “Congratulations Joel! May you have a beautiful happy life together.”

In an interview with People, Joel gushed over how “thrilled” he was to be married to his true love, who he’s known for his entire life.

“My parents knew Mia’s parents before either one of us were born,” he told the outlet. “My dad did some web development work for her dad’s business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and playdates — not just us, but our siblings. There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we’re all under the age of 14. It was so cool.”

While they spent time together as kids, it wasn’t until a few years ago that things turned romantic.

“We reconnected in 2015 and started dating in 2017,” he explained. “We dated for a year and we broke up for a little bit of time and then started dating again in 2019 and it moved really quickly after that.”

Joel proposed to Mia on Valentine’s Day this year during a night out in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The “Super 8” star shared multiple photos of the special moment and used the opportunity to list all the things he loved about his favorite person.

“This woman right here, lemme tell you a lil bit about her. She is kind, patient, hysterical, forgiving, so beautiful she makes my heart stop, honest, and joyful. I love you @mia_scholink and I am so blessed to have you as my fiancé,” he wrote in part.

On their wedding day, Joel and Mia took precautions amid the pandemic, putting a cap on the guest list, making sure masks were worn and encouraging people to social distance.

“It was sad not having some people there but during these times, it was totally understandable,” Mia told People. “It was so intimate, it was all close family and friends which kept it amazing, seeing everyone close to you together.”

When asked what their favorite moment from the big day was, Joel said, “No question, watching Mia walk down the aisle. I was a mess. ″My chin was trembling and I had tears in my eyes. It was everything I could do to keep them from pouring down my face. I have never experienced such joy.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!