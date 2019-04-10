‘The Lion King’ Official Trailer Is Here & The Animals Are Scarily Life-Like!

Hakuna Matata (it means no worries) — because “The Lion King” official trailer is here and it did not disappoint!

Walt Disney Studios released the first official trailer for the 1994 Disney live-action remake on Wednesday and the characters are so life-like they could practically jump off the screen!

The trailer starts with a scene of lion cubs Simba and Nala approaching an elephant graveyard where they run into Scar’s band of hyenas.

“Life isn’t fair, is it my little friend?” we hear Scar’s voice say. “While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps.”

Then the voice of Mufasa, Simba’s father and king of the pride lands, comes in and repeats classic lines from the animated original but with a different spin.

We even see a sneak peek of Timon and Pumbaa singing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

The film comes with an impressive cast, including Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, and more.

“The Lion King” is one of many live-action remakes from Disney, which has released a number of its classic animated films including “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Dumbo.”

A live-action version of “Aladdin” is also coming soon along with a “Mulan” remake in 2020.

Jon Favreau’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King” hits theaters July 19, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

