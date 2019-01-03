“The Masked Singer” was a total viral sensation during its premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 2!

The new series features masked celebrities decked out in elaborate animal costumes singing to a panel of judges (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger) that are all trying to determine the identity of the person based on the sound of their voice and their answers to various questions.

The 12 performers were broken down into groups of three to face off vocally, giving identity clues along the way, and hopefully win some votes from the audience who ultimately decided on a winner.

The first battle was between the Peacock and the Hippo. During their initial questioning, the Peacock revealed that he may have been on a poster on your mother’s bedroom wall and has appeared in a magic act. The Hippo’s introduction strongly suggests that he is an NFL player with a famous end zone dance.

The Peacock wows the judges with his impressive performance of “The Greatest Show,” moving him to the next round and sending The Hippo to elimination.

The first female voice of the night was the Unicorn, who had a soft voice and revealed she grew up in Beverly Hills. Her performance of “Fight Song” sent her to the next round, leaving the Monster, a male who said he had a “bad reputation,” in the bottom three.

The last face off was won by the Lion, who is a woman with a gorgeous voice that described herself as “Hollywood royalty,” which placed the large and slightly scary voice of the Deer in the last spot at the bottom.

During the bottom three elimination the panel of judges decide to axe the Hippo, who becomes the first celeb to unveil their identity to the audience – the Hippo is none other than Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown!

Six more celebs will be entering the competition next week.

Bizarre as it may be, this crazy but addictive show might be the “American Idol” of 2019. Also, seriously, who do we think the Peacock was!?