The Rock Steals Super Bowl LIV With Hilarious Intros For San Francisco 49ers And Kansas City Chiefs

The Rock just came to the big game aka Super Bowl LIV – and he came to play.

The “Ballers” star delivered the team intros at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, sharing fun facts about the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, and his comic timing was right on.

He even brought down his old WWE side eye, as he shared that Kittle of the Niners would lay the smack down on anyone’s candy a**.

It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

It's my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.

Twitter was loving it:

The Rock’s team intros is just more proof he was the best ever on the mic. #SuperBowl — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) February 2, 2020

In think @TheRock just put George Kittle in the Hall of Fame #SuperBowl — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 2, 2020

And so were we. Can we all just say it now – The Rock to host the Oscars next.