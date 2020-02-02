The Rock Steals Super Bowl LIV With Hilarious Intros For San Francisco 49ers And Kansas City Chiefs

The Rock just came to the big game aka Super Bowl LIV – and he came to play.

The “Ballers” star delivered the team intros at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, sharing fun facts about the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, and his comic timing was right on.

He even brought down his old WWE side eye, as he shared that Kittle of the Niners would lay the smack down on anyone’s candy a**.

Twitter was loving it:

And so were we. Can we all just say it now – The Rock to host the Oscars next.

