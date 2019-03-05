‘The Village’ Season 1: Exclusive Sneak Peek!

“The Village” is coming to NBC and it is going to give you all the feels! The new series follows a bunch of residents who live in a New York City apartment complex called “The Village” and details their life ups and downs. The series, which stars Warren Christie, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, and more really dives deep into the relationships we build in life and how the people who surround us influence our decisions.

Seriously — you have to see this sneak peek.

“The Village” premiers on NBC on March 19 at 10/9 central.