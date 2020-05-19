“The Voice” Crowns Todd Tilghman As Season 18 Winner

Todd Tilghman wins “The Voice!”

During the Season finale on Tuesday night – Todd, a 41-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, pastor – took home the crown right from his hometown! The show’s finale was filmed remotely from the contestants’ hometowns and the coaches’ respective homes.

The soulful country singer was a member of Team Blake and Blake teased ahead of the season finale in a press conference that he was proud to have so many members of his team headed to the final round.

“When my name was called, I blacked out,” Tilghman said during a press conference with the country star following the win.

“Todd is every bit as talented as the other four and I think the thing that may have put him over the top is relatability. He’s somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day — I’m not surprised … I wish I had a record label I could sign Todd to because I would make him a priority. There’s no excuses. It’s time. I want to support him in any way I can,” Blake added.

It was definitely a star-studded night on “The Voice,” too – with performances from all four coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake, and special performances with the contestants’ duets with their coaches. Bon Jovi, The Jonas Brothers and Bebe Rexha were also among the performers of the night.

Tonight’s marks the seventh win for Blake on the show – and yet another season of bragging rights.