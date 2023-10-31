‘The Voice’ Welcomes Wynonna Judd As Season 24 Mega Mentor & Reba McEntire Can’t Wait

Reba McEntire is welcoming fellow country royalty to “The Voice”!

Wynonna Judd will join the hit singing competition as Season 24’s Mega Mentor alongside coaches Reba, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend, Access Hollywood confirms.

NBC announced the news in a press release on Monday, revealing that Wynonna’s appearance will start Nov. 6 as the remaining artists prepare for the three-way Knockout rounds.

Wynonna herself shared excitement to join the “Voice” family, especially with Reba! The singers praised one another in an Instagram video from set posted on Oct. 31, where they told fans that they are not only longtime friends but also neighbors in Tennessee and can’t wait to team up.

“Surprise! I am so excited to have my friend @wynonnajudd join us at @nbcthevoice as this season’s Mega Mentor 🌟 Wy is the perfect person for this and I can’t wait for you to see all the great advice she gives to these talented artists,” Reba raved in her caption.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.