‘The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend Look Happier Than Ever

The whole “The Voice” gang is back together again!

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend look happier than ever to be back together again in new key art for the upcoming Season 19 of the hit show! The crew is expertly posed walking side by side as they smile – although, let’s be honest, we know they are all keeping a happy safe social distance in life!

Ahead of the new season, the whole crew also shared how they have been spending quarantine.

RELATED: ‘Voice’ Alum Cassadee Pope Reveals Boyfriend Sam Palladio Sings On Her New Album

We know Blake and Gwen have been quarantining together, splitting their time between Blake’s spot in Oklahoma and their home in Los Angeles. Gwen revealed that she and Blake spent quality time with their family, making jam and making sourdough bread and planting a garden! Kelly has been back in Los Angeles and on the set of her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” And John has big news too – he’s got his third baby on the way and said he spent his time in quarantine with his kiddos!

Check out the fun video they put together as they get ready to return to “The Voice.”

“The Voice” Season 19 will return on Oct. 19.