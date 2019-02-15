The Weeknd Goes All Out For Bella Hadid On Valentine’s Day

The Weeknd went big this Valentine’s Day for girlfriend Bella Hadid – because she earned it!

The “Starboy” singer surprised his Stargirl with a romantic display of red roses and candles that basically filled an ENTIRE room, naturally.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 22, shared photos and video on Instagram of the gorgeous spread on Thursday evening – and we’re not even that jealous or anything…

The Canadian singer even threw in a few cute teddy bears and a floral bunch that spelled out Bella’s name. *Swoon*

It looks like the couple completed their romantic holiday with some takeout! That’s at least a little relatable, right?

Apparently filling an entire room with flowers was the move this year, because a couple other famous couples also had an over-the-top floral V-Day.

Travis Scott surprised his leading lady, Kylie Jenner, with a rosey display of hearts and flowers galore that took up the entire space of her entryway!

But, no one does Valentine’s day like Kanye West. The “I Love It” rapper surprised his wife Kim Kardashian with a private performance from Kenny G surrounded by hundreds of rose vases.

Obviously we have a lot of questions (how long did these displays take, did these men actually have any involvement, did Kenny G get out of the flower forest safely), but we can definitely appreciate the love here!

