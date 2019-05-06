The Weirdest, Wildest & Flat-Out Jaw-Dropping Headpieces At The 2019 Met Gala

Some stars knew just the perfect way to top their night at the 2019 Met Gala – literally!

This year’s fashion extravaganza brought no shortage of over-the-top looks, thanks to the “Camp” theme that encouraged attendees to think more outside the box than ever when choosing their ensembles.

While many used bold colors and avant-garde silhouettes (often both!) to tell their style story on the pink carpet, others took the idea of a head-to-toe outfit next level with quite the crowning achievements.

From Celine Dion’s sky-high feathers to Cardi B’s skull-fitted hood and more, Access has rounded up the best headpieces seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

