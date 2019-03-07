These ‘American Idol’ Auditions Blew The Judges’ Minds Last Night!

These “American Idol” auditions were pretty incredible — and the judges say one might have gone down as the best of all time!

On Wednesday night, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan where shocked, mind-blown, and even brought to tears by some of the performances.

Country singer Ethan Payne got his hero Luke Bryan out of his seat and on to the audition stage to perform a duet of hit his song “Do I.”

Ethan and Luke were originally introduced after the 15-year-old super fan asked the Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet the country heartthrob. He was brought on stage during one of Luke’s concerts to perform their very first duet when Ethan was 13 – so obviously he got a golden ticket to Hollywood!

Next was Shayy Winn, a 17-year-old who recently lost her sight due to a brain tumor.

Shayy brought Lionel Richie to tears with her gorgeous rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day – and we definitely had chills!

But it wasn’t until Alejandro stepped up to the plate that the judges were wondering if this might be the best they have ever seen on “Idol.”

The 24-year-old explained that he taught himself how to sing, play guitar, and play piano all before he was 20 years old.

With a background in street performing, Alejandro played an original song called “Out Loud” that straight up blew the judges minds. All three artists gave him a standing ovation and Katy said she “quit.”

“I feel like I’m in the presence of greatness,” said Luke. “I have never seen anything like that.”

Alejandro definitely gave us an incredible performance, but we can’t wait to see what other talent is in store this season!

WATCH: Katy Perry Jokes Orlando Bloom Won’t Ever Make It On ‘American Idol’ In Rare Video!