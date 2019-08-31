‘This Is Us’ Debuts Trailer With Surprise New Cast That’s Getting Us Excited!

Get ready ‘This Is Us’ fans because the show is coming back on September 24th. There appears to be some major changes coming, along with a surprise new cast!

NBC has just debuted the season 4 trailer in celebration of The Big 3, Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson’s birthday on August 31st. In a flashback to the 70s’ Rebecca asks Jack, “It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story?”

Jack and Rebecca’s conversation sets the stage for a mysterious trailer that includes new cast members Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler. But little is known about the roles that the new cast play or how it’ll all go with the story line.

Returning this season are series regulars along with returning guest appearances by Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad and Caitlin Thompson.

The special extended premiere on September 24th will begin at 9 p.m. and will end shortly after 10 p.m. ET/PT.

