‘This Is Us’ Fans Are Not Doing So Hot After Randall & Beth’s Big Fight

What is going on with R&B (AKA our fictional mom and dad)?!

Last night’s episode of “This Is Us” left fans completely shook over Randall and Beth Pearson’s (Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson) blowout fight.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

It all started after Randall left a poorly worded voicemail (we believe the words “go to hell” were used) that he couldn’t easily take back after Beth ended up at his “very important” dinner party.

The voicemail incited a late-night argument that unearthed a lot of old wounds in their relationship’s past.

In typical “This Is Us” fashion, we got a detailed flash back of Beth and Randall’s entire courtship from their first date to the wedding day – which revealed that Beth has put a lot on hold to meet Randall’s needs.

Ultimately, Randall and Beth refused to share a bed that night – and Twitter was a wreck.

The rest of us bums don’t stand a chance if Beth and Randall can’t make it. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Nrrs4qvqqb — Messiest Bessie (@HeyTremaine) March 27, 2019

#ThisIsUs was so emotional tonight. I can’t even say who is right or wrong. Beth and Randall got to pull through this though — Jazz (@uniquelyjazz) March 27, 2019

I need a drink after witnessing that episode. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wAYtj41mAF — Ivanna (@AlwaysIvanna) March 27, 2019

Users even brought up moments from “The Office,” comparing R&B’s fight to the totally cringe time when Jim and Pam were on the outs in the final season.

Remember when #TheOffice broke us the final season with the whole Jim and Pam fighting? Yeah, this is much much worse. Whole other level worse. #ThisIsUs why you got to do me like this? — Chelsea Leigh (@Cowbell_Cobra) March 27, 2019

At least Sterling K. Brown is here to calm us all down after this emotional roller coaster of a season!

Me comforting the #ThisIsUs fam every Tuesday night… pic.twitter.com/cgYvyiJgiy — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 27, 2019

