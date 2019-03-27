‘This Is Us’ Fans Are Not Doing So Hot After Randall & Beth’s Big Fight

What is going on with R&B (AKA our fictional mom and dad)?!

Last night’s episode of “This Is Us” left fans completely shook over Randall and Beth Pearson’s (Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson) blowout fight.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

It all started after Randall left a poorly worded voicemail (we believe the words “go to hell” were used) that he couldn’t easily take back after Beth ended up at his “very important” dinner party.

The voicemail incited a late-night argument that unearthed a lot of old wounds in their relationship’s past.

In typical “This Is Us” fashion, we got a detailed flash back of Beth and Randall’s entire courtship from their first date to the wedding day – which revealed that Beth has put a lot on hold to meet Randall’s needs.

Ultimately, Randall and Beth refused to share a bed that night – and Twitter was a wreck.

Users even brought up moments from “The Office,” comparing R&B’s fight to the totally cringe time when Jim and Pam were on the outs in the final season.

At least Sterling K. Brown is here to calm us all down after this emotional roller coaster of a season!

