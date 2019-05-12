‘This Is Us’ Renewed Through Season 6 – Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown & More Cast Members React

“This Is Us” isn’t going anywhere.

The show has been renewed for three more seasons, it was revealed on the official “This Is Us” Instagram.

“Three years ago, you fell in love with the Pearson family,” the caption reads. “Now, get ready for three more incredible seasons. #ThisIsUs returns to @NBC Tuesdays this fall.”

It was shared with a sweet video of the cast and some of the highlights from the hit NBC show.

Mandy Moore shared her excitement for the news writing, “We We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS!”

“Obviously that means we have a lot more laughing, crying, healing, growing and more to do together,” she continued. None of this would be possible without your unwavering support from episode 1 and our entire TIU family is unbelievably grateful.”

“So buckle up, we’re just getting started!! #thisisus,” she concluded.

More members of the cast took to social media to react to the happy news.

Sterling K Brown wrote, “Wow. THREE more seasons!”

“We’re back! Incredible to see how far we’ve come in three seasons,” Justin Hartley wrote. “Excite to see what’s in store for the next time.”

Congrats to the cast and crew about the happy news!

— Stephanie Swaim