‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes First Child With Wife Rachel

Boy, oh, boy!

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan took to Instagram on July 30 to announce the exciting arrival of his first child with his wife, Rachel. The actor, 40, shared a picture of his newborn son’s tiny feet as he gushed about the birth experience.

“HE HAS ARRIVED!” Chris posted. “8lbs of beautiful baby boy. Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, the parents named the little one, who was born on July 28, Bear Maxwell Sullivan. “Everyone is very excited to meet Bear,” the new dad told the outlet. “Hopefully in the next few months, we’ll be able to introduce him to all of his friends and family.”

Chris and Rachel, who tied the knot in 2010, announced their pregnancy news in January by sharing an ultrasound photo on their respective Instagram accounts. The actor also came up with a cheeky way to share the sex of their baby on the way!

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY!” he wrote at the time. “And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!”

— Gabi Duncan