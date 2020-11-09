‘This Is Us’ Star Susan Kelechi Watson Ends Engagement To Jaime Lincoln Smith

“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson announced that she’s single.

The actress and Jaime Lincoln Smith have seemingly ended their relationship a little more than a year since they got engaged.

She shared the news over the weekend while celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being elected the President-elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States in the 2020 election.

“And I thought becoming single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year,” she wrote on her Instagram story.



The 38-year-old also shared a photo of Biden and Harris on Instagram writing, “The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!! #bidenharris2020.

She first shared her engagement news on Instagram in September 2019 with a photo of her sapphire ring.

“They’ll say its love/and they’ll know its love/for when they call its name/ it will answer to love/ without hesitation,’” she captioned the photo with.



She has since deleted all of her social media photos which included her ex beau.