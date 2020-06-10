‘This Is Us’ Writer Jas Waters Dies At 39: She ‘Left Her Mark On Us’

The “This Is Us” family is mourning a tragic loss. Jas Waters, a member of the writers’ room on the hit drama, has died at the age of 39.

Her passing was confirmed by her fellow writers, who shared a statement commemorating her life on social media.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters’ passing,” the statement began. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

Jas’ cause of death was not given.

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore paid tribute to Jas on Twitter, writing, “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones” alongside four heart emojis.

Creator Dan Fogelman also honored Jas, tweeting, “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly.”

In addition to her work on “This Is Us,” Jas had credits on “Hood Adjacent with James Davis” and “What Men Want” and worked as a story editor on Showtime’s “Kidding.”

“@JasFly was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team,” “Kidding” creator Dave Holstein wrote on Twitter. “This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.”

