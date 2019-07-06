Thomas Doherty Gushes About Dove Cameron: ‘I’m Honored To Be Your Boyfriend’

Talk about #RelationshipGoals!

Dove Cameron’s love Thomas Doherty penned a lengthy post dedicated to his love.

“What to say. What a pleasure it has been to have the opportunity to see this one perform her dream role, in a breathtakingly beautiful show, part of such an incredibly wonderful and talented cast,” he wrote.

“I’ve been in awe watching you grow as a performer/actor/singer, and inspired to have watched your dedication and commitment to your craft. I’m honoured to be your boyfriend, and experience your unconditional love, compassion, kindness and shocking yankee banter on a daily basis,” he added. “Congrats on a stellar run ya wee legend.”

Dove reacted in the comments saying, “I f*ckin love you. Little scrunch.”

The actress has also previously raved about Thomas telling Access that they’re “super in love.”

“He’s like a sinfully beautiful human being,” she said at the “Descendants 2” premiere. “It’s so funny because he’s so intelligent and he’s so funny, he’s like mindblowingly funny and he has the biggest heart in the world and nobody even knows it.”

“But he’s like, he’s like the most perfect human being,” she added.

She also raved about his acting chops saying, “I always tell him, ‘you’re one of the best young actors I’ve come across. Like his talent is mind-blowing. I’m obsessed with him, I like him!”

— Stephanie Swaim