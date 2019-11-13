Thomas Rhett Brings His Adorable Daughters And Wife As His Dates To The 2019 CMA Awards

Thomas Rhett turned the 2019 CMA Awards into a family affair!

The 29-year-old country crooner is nominated for Male Vocalist Of The Year and to celebrate at country music’s biggest night, Thomas brought his daughters Willa Gray, Ada James and wife Lauren Akins as his dates. Lauren, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, was absolutely glowing in an off-the-shoulder floral gown. Willa, 4, was dressed to impress in a gold dress, while Ada, 2, went for a sparkly black dress.

Thomas, the man of the hour, looked dapper in a black, swiss-dot tuxedo.

The proud pop was all smiles as he posed with his leading ladies – officially making it one of the sweetest moments of the 53rd annual award show. Thomas hasn’t been shy about his love for his family on social media – he regularly shares details from their time on the road during his tour. The gals are staples backstage at all of his shows!

Thomas wasn’t the only one to bring his family to the red carpet! Pink also brought her husband and two children to the Nashville show!

PHOTOS: See All The 2019 CMAs Red Carpet Arrivals