Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Reba and Chris Tomlin For ‘Be A Light’ CMAs Performance

Thomas Rhett rolled out his team of country music superstars for his performance of “Be A Light” at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Thomas joined Reba and Chris Tomlin to sing the uplifting single, which they released over in March alongside Keith Urban and Lady A star Hillary Scott. The hit single was created to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

While just Thomas, Chris and Reba hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena, the performance didn’t disappoint one bit! Reba wowed in a long, sparkling blue gown and brought her powerhouse vocals to the performance.

Their beautiful performance got a standing ovation from the crowd – which was limited and socially distanced, but there to support regardless.

