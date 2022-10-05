Tia Mowry Admitted She’s Focusing On ‘Setting Boundaries’ Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce (EXCLUSIVE)

Tia Mowry is focusing on herself.

Just days before the “Sister, Sister” alum announced that she and husband Corey Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage, Tia told Access Hollywood that she’s been setting more boundaries for herself recently.

“I’m really, really just focused on setting boundaries … I’m in my 40s and I’m just now learning,” Tia explained to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the 2022 Variety’s Power of Women event.

At the time, the actress went on to note that it’s really given her “peace and joy.”

Tia also reflected with Access Hollywood on how becoming a mom to Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, was an enlightening experience for her too, sharing, “I’ve had infertility issues so it was very challenging for me for both of my children. It was very empowering because I never gave up. I worked really, really hard. I had faith and I now have two beautiful children.”

The 44-year-old noted that her main focus and priority is “just protecting my children.”

“I think that’s what’s most important. Children learn through observation and if they can see that mommy works hard and goes after her dreams…you can do anything,” she shared.

Tia’s candid interview with Access Hollywood took place just days before she announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”