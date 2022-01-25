Tiffany Haddish Breaks Her Silence On DUI Arrest: ‘We’re Going To Work It Out’

Tiffany Haddish is opening up for the first time about her encounter with law enforcement earlier this month.

The 42-year-old actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night via video chat and talked about the moment she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia earlier this month.

When Jimmy asked the “Girls Trip” star if she would like to discuss the incident, Tiffany responded with, “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

Tiffany’s comment comes after the actress split from rapper Common in November after a year of dating.

The “Night School” actress continued on a more serious note, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Law enforcement told Access Hollywood Tiffany was arrested by Peachtree City police officers around 4 AM on Jan. 14. They were responding to a call for a driver who fell asleep at the wheel and spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood.

She was arrested for suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. According to records, obtained by TMZ, she posted $1,666 to bond out of jail a few hours after the arrest.

Tiffany’s arrest followed a difficult few weeks for the actress, she opened up on the late night show about the passing of her grandmother, pet dog, and two close friends, one of them being Bob Saget.

“[Bob] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me. Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me,” Tiffany said.

The comedian continued, “And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life. That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… Grief.”

