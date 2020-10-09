‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted On Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Doc Antle, who rose to fame as part of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” documentary series, has been indicted on wildlife trafficking charges, according to a press release from the Virginia state attorney general.

The release specifies that Antle, the owner of South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.

Additionally, the announcement includes charges against Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, Virginia.

“The indictments come after a months-long investigation by Attorney General Herring’s Animal Law Unit into the relationship between Antle and Wilson found that both men trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina,” the release states. “This investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Antle’s South Carolina property in December 2019 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency.”

Wilson is being charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 17 additional misdemeanor charges.

Two of Doc Antle’s daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, are also facing misdemeanor charges.

In a statement provided to Access Hollywood, PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet commented, “The dominos are falling one by one—nearly every animal abuser featured in ‘Tiger King’ is now in custody, out of business, or facing administrative or criminal charges. After years of working to stop ‘Doc’ Antle’s cruel tiger-petting sessions and chimpanzee video stunts, PETA is eager to see him face the courtroom—and the consequences.”

Earlier this month, Antle released the trailer for his new docu-series “Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King.” In the video, which shows Antle riding an elephant and cuddling tiger cubs. “It’s time for you to hear my side of the story,” he says.

He also throws some shade at rival Carole Baskin, commenting on her recent appearance on “Dancing With The Stars.”

“As much as I’d love to be Carole’s partner on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ I have real responsibilities because I actually care for my wildlife,” Antle says to the camera.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Doc Antle and Myrtle Beach Safari.

— by Katcy Stephan