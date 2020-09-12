TikTok Star Addison Rae To Star In ‘She’s All That’ Remake

From TikTok to the big screen!

Addison Rae is set to star in a remake of the 90s classic “She’s All That,” according to Variety.

The film, titled “He’s All That,” is flipping the script on the original gender roles shown in the 1999 film. The movie originally starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as the popular heaththrob Zackary Siler, who gets dumped by his girlfriend and makes a bet that he can make any girl at school into prom queen, setting sights on artsy Laney Boggs, played by Rachael Leigh Cook.

The new film will feature Addison Rae as a popular influencer who hopes to makeover a nerdy guy into prom king.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement obtained by Variety.

The 19-year-old social media star took to Instagram to react to the news saying that her “dreams are coming true.”

“AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT,” she began.

She continued saying, “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!”

— Stephanie Swaim