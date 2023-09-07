TikTok Star Madeline Argy Launching Debut Podcast As Part Of ‘Call Her Daddy’s’ Alex Cooper’s Network (Exclusive)

Madeline Argy is going from TikTok stardom to podcasting!

The viral content creator is set to release her debut podcast, “Pretty Lonesome,” Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal.

The podcast, which will air on Mondays starting Sept. 25, is the first project off of “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper’s new content platform The Unwell Network.

“I’m honored to have Madeline release Pretty Lonesome as the debut project off of the Unwell Network,” Alex tells Access in a statement. “Her podcast will speak to the heart of what the Unwell Network aims to deliver: humor, candor, vulnerability, and a place to feel alone, together.”

“We’re happy to be the home for Madeline and Pretty Lonesome and can’t wait for people to join our Unwell family,” she continued.

“Pretty Lonesome” will explore “the unspoken conversations we all have with ourselves but are too afraid to speak out loud,” digging into topics like mental health, relationships, friendships and sexuality, according to a press release.

Madeline is best known for her hilarious and unfiltered social media content, racking up more than 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million on Instagram.

The British internet personality shared her excitement about collaborating with Alex’s network on the podcast in a TikTok video in August.

Listen to Madeline’s debut episode on Sept. 25, with new episodes dropping each Monday.