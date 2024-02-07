TikTok Star Veruca Salt Reveals Her One-Month Son ‘Died In His Sleep’

TikTok star Vercua Salt is mourning a devastating loss.

The Australian social media influencer revealed on her Instagram Story that her one-month-old son, Cash Harrison Striling, “died in his sleep” on Feb. 5.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m writing this,” Veruca, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, reportedly wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Feb. 6, per News.com.au. “My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning. I don’t know what happened. He is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely I’ll ever have an answer.”

Police in Queensland told News.con.au that they are still waiting for the official cause of death.

“It’s still under investigation and we’re awaiting autopsy results,” Gold Coast police told the outlet. “It’s obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family.”

The 25-year-old explained on her social media accounts why she opened up about the devastating loss so quickly online, admitting it was hard to read comments about her son.

“I’m saying this because people are still commenting on my TikTok’s [sic] saying how happy I look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage’ and stuff and I rlly [sic] can’t take it anymore,” she said.

Vercua documented her pregnancy journey on TikTok and gave fans update on her little one once he was born on Dec. 19.

She has continued to document her experience with grief on TikTok, most recently sharing a video of her seemingly quoting doctors, writing “I’m sorry there’s nothing else we can do,” alongside a video of her covering her face. She captioned the video, “I knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up.”