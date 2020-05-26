TikTok Stars Bryce Hall & Jaden Hossler Charged With Drug Possession

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have found themselves in a bit of legal trouble.

The TikTok stars and members of the Los Angeles-based creative collective known as Sway House were arrested on Monday in Lee County, Texas, per multiple reports. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Bryce, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. He posted his $5,000 bail on Tuesday, according to the jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, per People.

While Jaden, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, as well as possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday, the publication published.

Footage of the young stars’ alleged arrest has been making waves online after being posted by fellow social media users. In the video, the two are seen speaking to police officers after being pulled over in their car.

The TikTok stars, who have nearly 13 million combined followers on the social media platform, have been updating fans from their road trip. Seemingly before their arrest, Bryce posted videos from Texas on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Bryce announced that they would be embarking on a cross-country trip in a message to followers.

“The sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days… where should we stop,” Bryce tweeted at the time.