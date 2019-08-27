Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Killer Pipes In Jaw-Dropping Duet With Her Dad

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have clearly passed on their musical talent.

The longtime spouses’ daughter, Gracie, proved she inherited their killer pipes while duetting with Tim during a milestone road trip.

Gracie and her famous dad sang along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “What Kind of Fool” as Tim drove the 22-year-old to her new home in Los Angeles. The country music icon harmonized effortlessly with his eldest child and seemed just as impressed with her undeniable chops as his Instagram followers were.

PHOTOS: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Over The Years

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl,” he wrote, captioning two video clips of the pair’s karaoke session.

Gracie reflected on her big life change in a personal Instagram message days earlier, admitting that her native Nashville “never really felt like home” despite having grown up there.

“Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!! Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving,” she wrote.

Grace went on to call the new chapter a welcome “beginning,” and the “start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!!”

Her cross-country journey brings Tim and Faith one step closer to empty-nest status. The couple has raised two other girls, 21-year-old Maggie and 17-year-old Audrey, and drive-time singalongs appear to be a family favorite for the fivesome. Faith wished Maggie a happy birthday in 2018 with a peek at them taking on Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Adorably Gush About Their Daughter Maggie On Her Birthday

The “Cry” singer also shared pride for Gracie’s newest moment in the spotlight with a loving caption on Tim’s post.

“My loves,” Faith wrote, alongside a trio of heart emojis. “@barbrastreisand would be proud.”

— Erin Biglow