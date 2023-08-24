Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Bring Daughters To 2023 ACM Honors In Rare Red Carpet Family Outing

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill brought two special guests to a milestone event!

The couple’s younger daughters, Maggie and Audrey, joined them at the 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday, where Tim was bestowed with the Icon Award.

Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, posed on either side of their famous parents for red carpet photos, marking a rare and fashionable family outing as the foursome stunned in coordinated black-and-white looks.

The only McGraw missing? Tim and Faith’s oldest child, Gracie, 26.

It seems all three girls are following in the country legends’ musical footsteps!

Gracie, Maggie and Audrey have all showcased their powerful pipes on social media, with Audrey making headlines most recently for a jaw-dropping cover of Cher’s “The Way of Love” that she teased on Instagram earlier this summer.

Followers weren’t the only ones impressed!

Moments You Missed At The 2023 ACM Awards View Gallery

Rita Wilson was among the celebrity pals who shared their praise in the comment section, admitting she got “goosebumps” over Audrey’s voice.

It’s no surprise Tim and Faith have more icons in the making!