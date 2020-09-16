Tim McGraw Says He’s ‘Enlightened’ By His Daughters, Wife Every Day At ACM Awards

Tim McGraw took a moment to give a special shoutout to the women in his life, his wife, his daughters and his mother at the 55th annual ACM Awards.

“As a son, a husband, a proud father of three daughters, and as a human being, I am enlightened and inspired by women every single day. Their strength changes me for the better. Every opportunity in life should be available to women. This next song speaks to the questions we face while trying to create the changes that allow our daughters to be whomever they want to be,” Tim shared.

.@TheTimMcGraw always knows how to pull on our heart strings. You can stream the entire #ACMawards on @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/uF7M0XZqZ4 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

He then introduced a powerful performance from Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton who sang, “What are You Gonna Tell Her.”

Keith is equally active promoting women’s rights, famously recording his 2018 hit, “Female.”

The emotional performance from Mickey and Keith was definitely one for the books.

