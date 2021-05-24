Timothée Chalamet To Star As Willy Wonka In Origin Story Film

Timothée Chalamet has the golden ticket!

The “Call Me By Your Name” star, 25, will play the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co.’s “Wonka,” Deadline reports.

The film will tell the origin story of zany chocolatier Willy Wonka – who was famously previously portrayed by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005.

Sources tell Deadline that Timothée will also sing and dance in the project, as there are several musical numbers planned for the production.

Willy has always had fancy footwork too – the character memorably dances about his chocolate factory and danced down the purple carpet to greet his guests with golden tickets in the other films.

It will be a busy year for Timothée. Other upcoming projects for Timothée this year include Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of “Dune,” Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.”

