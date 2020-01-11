Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Announced As Co-Hosts Of 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming back for another round!

The acclaimed comedians were announced as co-hosts of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, mere days after this year’s telecast hosted by Ricky Gervais. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy revealed the decision during the network’s day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Fey and Poehler previously hosted the annual award ceremony for three years from 2013 to 2015. The fan-favorite pair were critically praise each time for their witty banter and effortless onstage chemistry.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Telegdy said.

Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, also weighed in on the exciting development, saying, “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Meanwhile, Gervais got mixed reviews for his controversial jokes following Sunday’s Golden Globes. In his fifth time hosting the show, the British comic targeted Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese and more with his harsh brand of humor. He also took jabs at corporations, like Apple, Disney and Amazon, political celebrities and the film “Cats.”

In the wake of the backlash, Gervais defended his zingers on Twitter, writing, “I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess.”

I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I'm surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn't it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess😇 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn't winning the argument.

2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

3. It's not all about you.

4. Just because you're offended, doesn't mean you're right. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020

He later tweeted, “I didn’t roast Hollywood for being a bunch of liberals. I myself am a liberal. Nothing wrong with that. I roasted them for wearing their liberalism like a medal. I’m such a snowflake, liberal, I can’t even really hate them for it. But my job is to take the piss. I did that.”

