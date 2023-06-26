‘Titanic’ Actor Lew Palter Dead At 94

Lew Palter, an actor known for his role in James Cameron’s blockbuster film “Titanic,” has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 94.

Palter died at his home in Los Angeles on May 21. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Catherine Palter, to The Hollywood Reporter on June 26.

He was best known for his role in “Titanic” where he played Isidor Straus, the real-life co-owner of Macy’s who died with his wife, Ida, on the ship.

Recently, Isidor and Ida Straus made headlines because they are the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush. She is the wife of OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who died aboard the Titan submersible last week during a dive to the Titanic wreckage.

Apart from his role in the 1997 film, he had parts in several TV shows like “The Flying Nun,” “L.A. Law,” and “Hill Street Blues.”

Although he retired from acting after “Titanic” was released, he remained a teacher at CalArts in their School of Theater where he worked from 1971 until he retired in 2013.

Palter is survived by his daughter and three grandchildren.