Kate Winslet Held Her Breath The Longest While Free Diving On ‘Avatar:’ ‘I Wanted To Prove To Myself That I Could Be Bionic In My 40s’

Kate Winslet is opening up about the training she went through to prepare for her latest role in “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, the 47-year-old reflected on how she ended up being the person on set who held her breath the longest while filming underwater, clocking in at a whopping 7 minutes and 14 seconds.

“One thing that’s very important to remember is that I was trained to do this. It took three weeks,” she revealed.

The mom of three stars as Ronal, the leader of the water tribute in the hit movie’s upcoming sequel,which is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” tells the story of the Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their kids and stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and more. Kate said she was eager to join the cast of the highly anticipated project and take on the challenge.

“I just did the work. I loved it. I wanted to prove to myself that I could be bionic in my 40s as a mother who’s had three children,” she said. “There is something interesting actually that happens when you leave your youth, you think ‘oh my kind of years of learning something new are probably kind of behind me’ and actually to be in the situation where I was offered this wonderful new experience, I just couldn’t wait to get in there, I loved it so much.”

The Academy award winner also shared how her reunion with director James Cameron came to be, more than 2 decades after they worked together on “Titanic.”

“He said to me, ‘you can do as much or as little of the water work as you want, we have incredible doubles we have stunt people.’ I’m like, ‘hang on stop, so if I did this and really did it properly, you’re telling me that I would need to learn how to free dive.’ And he said ‘yeah we have this incredible guy – he’ll come to you, he’ll teach you.’ And I said ‘Yes, I’ll do it yes, yes, yes.’ I mean I basically said yes before reading the script.” She explained.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is in theaters Dec. 16.