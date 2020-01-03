‘Today’ Host Dylan Dreyer Gives Birth To Baby No. 2: ‘It Feels Complete’

“Today” show meteorologist and host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have welcomed their second child.

The proud parents named their new bundle of joy Oliver George Fichera, who was born on January 1st at 9:13 am, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz, measuring 19 inches long.

One of Dylan’s co-host Hoda Kotb got to announce the happy news on the “Today” show and share some sweet photos of 3-year-old Calvin meeting his new baby brother.

The new mom of two called into the “Today” show and gushed about Oliver to Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin, “I feel good, I feel so happy and so blessed and I just got all my drugs so I’m doing fine,” she explained.

Dylan also shared the sweet story of how new big brother Calvin reacted to meeting Oliver, “It was pure joy, we really built it up for Calvin.” Adding, “He walked in with a huge smile on his face and asked to hold Oliver right away, he’s so happy.”

The 38-year-old has been honest with viewers about her struggle to get pregnant with a second child and revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year. They were ready to begin in vitro fertilization when Dylan got the news from doctors that she was pregnant.

“Everything about it feels right…it feels complete,” Dylan reflected while chatting with the hosts. “It was a long time coming, this year started off a lot different than what we expected,” she added.

In December Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and more “TODAY” show stars surprised pregnant weather anchor Dylan Dreyer with a lavish baby shower at Fishbowl at the Dream Midtown in Manhattan! Access Hollywood was there to capture the big moment and talk to Dylan about her little one on the way. Craig Melvin spilled to Access that he knows the name of the baby boy – but that he wouldn’t tell anyone!

.@Dylandreyernbc joins us on the phone after welcoming her second son! “I feel so happy and so blessed,” she says. She also tells us how they decided on naming baby no. 2 Oliver. 💙 pic.twitter.com/nOsAn5uyhv — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) January 3, 2020

Congratulations to the family!