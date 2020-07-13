Tom Bergeron Exits ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After 28 Seasons

Tom Bergeron has taken his final bow on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The longtime host won’t return to the ABC reality competition after 28 seasons, he confirmed on Monday. Tom shared the news in a tweet that implied he wasn’t aware of his exit ahead of time, telling fans he’d been “just informed” that “DWTS” was moving on without him.

He went on to reflect fondly on the experience and include a lighthearted send-off that illustrated his signature wry humor.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

ABC confirmed the decision in a statement to multiple outlets, thanking Tom for his work on “DWTS” since the very beginning and noting the warm persona that made him such a fan favorite.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the statement read in part.

The network added that “DWTS” co-host and former competitor Erin Andrews is also departing the series. The longtime sports reporter joined Tom in Season 18 and as of Monday evening had yet to respond to the announcement.

“Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show,” ABC’s statement concluded.

“Dancing with the Stars” pros soon paid tribute to both Tom and Erin on social media, with Sasha Farber calling the pair “absolute legends” and Sharna Burgess writing that she “cannot wait to see what’s next” for them.

But first, she couldn’t help but reflect on a couple fond memories from their time in the ballroom.

“I’m just glad I convinced you both to floss in @mrbobbybones and my freestyle … Even if Tom took it literally #yolo 😉,” Sharna teased, referencing her winning partnership with Season 27 mirrorball champ Bobby Bones.

“You’re both superstars and I’ve loved both working with you and watching you work. Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun,” she added.

— Erin Biglow