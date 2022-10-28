Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen File For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage

It’s officially over between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

The pair took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” the supermodel penned.

Adding, “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The exes share two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Tom also shares 15-year-old son John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele concluded her breakup announcement by noting that the decision to end their marriage was not easy, sharing, “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Tom also shared the news on his own Instagram Story, writing, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

Adding, “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”