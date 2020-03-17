Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots After 20 Years

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced that he will be leaving The Patriots to pursue other opportunities in a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” the 42-year-old wrote in his first post. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.”

While Brady did not mention if or when he would be signing with another team, his note indicated that he would be seeking other opportunities. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone (sic) of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

The athlete went on to say that he was grateful to be able to raise his children in Massachusetts, and that they had always “embraced this California kid as your own.” Tom shares three children with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The Patriots are the only NFL team that Brady has ever played for, and he made sure to express his gratitude. “LOVE YOU PATS NATION,” and FOREVER A PATRIOT,” he captioned his Instagram posts.

Time will tell what is next for the former Patriots player.