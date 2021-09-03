Tom Brady Mourns The Death Of Former Patriots Teammate David Patten

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are mourning the death of wide receiver David Patten.

The Richland Country Coroner’s Office confirmed to ESPN that David was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 2 in South Carolina. He was only 47.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said David was driving a motorcycle and crossed the median, causing a crash with two other cars. One person driving a car was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

CHP and the Coroner’s office are still investigating the crash.

David played in the NFL for 12 years but is best known for his four seasons with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowl championships.

The New England Patriots posted about the sad news on their Instagram account on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten,” the post read.

David’s former teammate, Tom Brady, shared the post on his Instagram stories and penned a tribute to his friend.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also sent his condolences.

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Bill said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

His former teammates Richard Seymour and Deion Branch also expressed their sadness over the news on Twitter.

“Heartbroken , great man of God… lost for words – David Patten,” Richard wrote.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

“Great player, but Most of all a great man, mentor and brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief,” Deion tweeted.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

Besides playing for the Patriots, David also played for the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He retired from the NFL in 2010.

