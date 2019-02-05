Tom Brady’s Daughter Has The Cutest Nickname For Rob Gronkowski & We’re Nowhere Near Over It

Tom Brady’s little girl just proved why she’s an irreplaceable part of the New England Patriots family.

The star quarterback posted an adorable video of daughter Vivian revealing her nickname for tight end Rob Gronkowski during the Super Bowl champs’ victory parade on Tuesday. Vivian got to ride alongside her famous dad in the Boston event and shared a sweet exchange with his friend and teammate.

“Hey Vivi!” Gronkowski shouted to the 6-year-old, while also giving her an enthusiastic wave.

As if that weren’t cute enough, Vivian delivered a response worthy of the most festive touchdown dance.

“Hi Gronky!” she yelled back, as onlookers let out an audible “aww.”

Tom joked that he was feeling left out, captioning the clip with a cheeky question for his pal.

“Can I call you Gronky too???” he wrote.

Followers understandably swooned throughout the comment section, with many admitting that they’d watched the vid multiple times. However, one special viewer chimed in with the ultimate seal of approval.

“That little girl just melts mommy’s [heart],” Tom’s wife Gisele Bündchen wrote of their youngest child.

Vivian has been by Tom’s side while celebrating his record-breaking sixth Super Bowl win – the most for any single player in history. While greeting thousands of cheering Patriots fans throughout the streets of Boston was something she’ll likely never forget, young Viv also got to experience a moment every football fanatic – and player – dreams of.

Following the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Viv was photographed on the field holding up the Lombardi Trophy as her smiling reflection faced the camera. Tom couldn’t resist including the killer shot on his Instagram feed, and summed up his pride with one simple message.

“Family and Football!” he wrote, adding four heart emoji.

— Erin Biglow