Tom Cruise & Jennifer Connelly Spotted Filming Motorcycle Scene For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed all over again!
The movie superstar was spotted on the set of his highly-anticipated "Top Gun" sequel this week, and this time he had a new leading lady along for the ride.
Jennifer Connelly joined Tom on the back of a motorcycle for one scene, and looked to be having a blast as they sped down a beachside road. Photos shared on social media captured the actors grinning throughout filming, with Jennifer sporting auburn locks and Tom in his character's classic bomber jacket.
The shots are reminiscent of a motorcycle sequence from the original 1986 film co-starring Kelly McGillis. While the actress won't be returning for the follow-up, "Top Gun: Maverick" is planning to include other notable references to its predecessor.
As previously reported, Miles Teller will portray the son of Goose, Anthony Edwards' beloved late character who served as the right-hand man to Tom's Maverick. And much to fans' delight, Val Kilmer is set to reprise his role as Maverick's hotshot rival, Iceman.
Jennifer won't be the only completely new face entering the danger zone, though. Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris are among those rounding out the all-star cast.
After pushing back its initial July 2019 release date, "Top Gun: Maverick" will now hit theaters in 2020. Despite the seemingly long wait, Tom's countdown has been underway for quite some time. The 56-year-old shared an Instagram photo of himself in Maverick's flight suit to mark the first day of production back in May.
-- Erin Biglow