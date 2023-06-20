Tom Cruise Reveals Why He Still Does His Own Death-Defying Stunts For ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films

Leave it to Tom Cruise to top himself again and again!

The Hollywood legend is known for taking on one death-defying stunt after another for his blockbuster action films, and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is no different. Tom told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the “Dead Reckoning Part 1” premiere in Rome over the weekend that when it comes to bringing that real-life energy to the big screen like no one else does, his reasoning is simple.

“Well, you know, you never have to. But I want to,” the icon said of doing his own stunts. “I want to thrill that audience, I want to do everything I can.”

Tom may be in a class by himself when it comes to his fearless action work, but he’s also in good company with fellow A-listers like Harrison Ford, whose fifth outing as Indiana Jones premieres this summer. When asked how he feels about some cinephiles thinking that he and Harrison are among the last remaining action heroes, Tom admitted that he’s just a Harrison fan as much as anyone else is!

“I can’t wait to see it, and I’ll keep going to his movies,” Tom said. “That guy’s like, he’s so charismatic, he’s such a great actor and movie star, and a great guy.”

The Oscar nominee went on to share how he’s also dedicated to welcoming a new generation of box office megastars and noted how he mentored his “Top Gun: Maverick” cast, which included “Dead Reckoning” co-star Greg “Tarzan” Davis, who Tom says has the goods to follow in his footsteps.

Now 60, Tom has been dominating Hollywood for more than four decades and he went on to reflect on one of his star-making roles as it celebrates a major milestone. When telling Scott about the 40th anniversary of “Risky Business,” Tom remembered filming the now-iconic dance scene and how grateful he is to have had it launch him into a new level of success.

“I’ll never forget that night, that day that I shot that scene. You know what, he gave me the opening frame of that shot, and he goes, ‘I wanna start here, I wanna move here,’ and he and I – you know, Paul Brickman, great filmmaker – he and I talked about it, he said, ‘Here’s the choreography,’ and look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house. Who didn’t?” he smiled.

Tom went on to share in detail all the effort that went into making that scene so memorable and how taking part in its creation at just 19 years old was something that solidified his passion for moviemaking.

“I had to figure out how to slide across the floor in my socks, so I saw the opening frame and I go, ‘I wanna hit center frame’ and I tried to slide in my socks and it didn’t work, and then I said, ‘Well, let’s just put stuff down on the floor’ and I slid all the way across, and I was like, ‘that didn’t work,’ and then the guy said, ‘just put the sticky spray there’ so every time I’ll slide and land in center frame,” Tom explained. “And then I went through that whole thing and it was a learning experience for me, not just as an actor going through it but then I’d spend a lot of time in the editing room so I went in the editing room and I saw the shots and looked at how editorially they’re putting it together and I started really, from ‘Taps’ to that, understanding that cinematic process right from the very beginning. So, that was a formative experience and I feel very lucky to have that opportunity, to be able to have that kind of script and that kind of material at that age.”

Though Tom only continues to prove himself as a powerhouse on and off camera, he’s still in touch with his “Risky Business” roots! When Scott asked if he dances in his underwear from time to time today, Tom delivered a relatable answer.

“Yeah, I still,” he nodded.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” hits theaters on July 12.

