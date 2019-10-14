Tom Cruise Spotted With Son Connor Cruise In A Surprise Public Outing

Nothing like some quality father-son bonding time! Tom Cruise and his son, 24-year-old Connor Cruise, made a rare public appearance together in London last Saturday.

The two appeared to enjoy time together as Tom, dressed in a casual hoodie and jeans, waved at onlookers. Connor, who seemed to have picked up on his dad’s laidback style, sported a similar look as the pair headed towards a private helicopter.

Tom and Connor seemingly bonded over a mutual interest in aviation. Tom, who had to learn how to fly a chopper for his role in “Mission: Impossible”, was seen showing his son some basic aviation skills once they made it inside the cockpit.

Connor has kept a relatively private life, with sources telling People that he has a “pretty simple life in Clearwater” and that he enjoys deep-sea fishing. Much like his father, Connor is reportedly a member of the Church of Scientology.

Connor was adopted by Tom and ex-wife Nicole Kidman during their marriage, along with their 26-year-old daughter Isabella.