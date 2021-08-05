Tom Daley Shows Off Impressive Cardigan He Knitted At Tokyo Olympics

Tom Daley isn’t only a talented diver but he’s also a skilled knitter.

The 27-year-old British athlete who won the gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform competition with his partner Matty Lee, last week has been spotted knitting while sitting the stands at the Olympic games.

Tom showed off his latest creation and it’s impressive! In an Instagram video that he shared on Thursday, the athlete showed off an Olympic cardigan with an intricate design on the front and back.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!” he wrote on his @madewithlovebytomdaley Instagram account. “I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!”

“The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching,” Tom said in a previous Instagram video.

He even made a little carrier for his gold medal, “This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched. So here it is,” he said while showing off his creation.

