Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson’s Kids Chet And Colin Staying Positive After Parents Get Coronavirus

Chet and Colin Hanks always have the support of their fans! The two brothers each posted on social media to thank their fans for reaching out after their parents, legendary actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with coronavirus.

“What’s up everyone, yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus,” 29-year-old Chet opened a video of himself on Instagram. “Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now, ‘cause my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes but I think it’s all gonna be all right. But I appreciate it, and everybody stay safe out there,” he concluded.

Tom and Rita’s other son Colin similarly shared his thanks to fans on Instagram.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” the 42-year-old wrote. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and are in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident they will make a full recovery.”

Tom had revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife got the diagnosis while in Australia, telling fans in an Instagram post that their symptoms included “slight fevers,” “body aches” and feeling “a bit tired,” with Wilson experiencing intermittent chills.

Hanks maintained a straightforward and optimistic approach to his announcement, assuring followers that he and Wilson will continue abiding medical advice as they recover.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he wrote, captioning a photo of a latex glove in what appeared to be a biomedical wastebasket.

Hanks and Wilson are the first major celebrities known to be diagnosed with the illness. The couple is Down Under for the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays the singer’s longtime manager Col. Tom Parker.

“Take care of yourselves!” the actor concluded his post.