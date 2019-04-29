Tom Hanks Embraced His Country Side For Wife Rita Wilson’s Stagecoach Performance

Tom Hanks isn’t afraid to go full country!

The “Toy Story” star channeled Woody’s cowboy style at Rita Wilson’s performance at Stagecoach this weekend, wearing a bright red kerchief (from his son Colin’s Hanks Kerchiefs line) a white button-up shirt and sunglasses.

For Rita’s part, the “Throw Me A Party” songstress wore a Texas-inspired Tom Ford look, complete with a sparkling bra, a cowgirl hat and a bolo tie.

Tom and Rita weren’t the only stars that got their yeehaw on at the big Indio, Calif., festival.

Taylor Lautner, Nina Dobrev, Jessie James Decker were among the celebrities who spent their weekend at the country music mecca – and dressed the part, too!

Stagecoach was also a huge night for Bachelor Nation. Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton spent some girl time in the desert, while Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph showed off their love.