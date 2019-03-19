Tom Hanks Makes A Lucky Fan’s Birthday Wish Come True

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get!

That statement rang true for an Albuquerque woman that got a very special birthday surprise from her favorite Hollywood star – Tom Hanks!

Over the weekend, Samantha Aragon was having her birthday dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse with a group of friends when she quickly realized that the “Toy Story 4” star was sitting at the table right next to theirs.

“We sat and listened and when we could hear him talk, we knew it was him,” she told KRQE local news. “Somebody was geeking out at any given time.”

Samantha started to drop little hints, eventually hinting how fun it would be to have the 62-year-old Oscar winner to “sing happy birthday” to her.

Then, Tom finally approached their table and offered to sing happy birthday!

“Happy birthday dear Samantha, happy birthday to you,” the “Castaway” legend sang into the recording on Samantha’s phone.

“Oh my god I love you so much!” Samantha said in the video.

“Probably the best 12 seconds of my life,” she told KRQE. “He was tremendous. He’s just the nicest person.”