Tom Hanks Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms ‘Are Much The Same’ In Candid Update

Tom Hanks is keeping things positive as he and his wife Rita Wilson continue to recover from the coronavirus.

The two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram to give fans a health update after revealing that he and his wife had both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia last week.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.” The star accompanied the update with a photo of a Corona typewriter that he joked he “used to love.”

“Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick,” he added. “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx”

The actors were released from an Australian hospital and placed in self-isolation after being treated for Covid-19, their son shared in a video statement on Monday.

“They’re still self-quarantined obviously, but they’re feeling a lot better so that’s a relief,” their son Chet Hanks said in a video on Instagram.

The 63-year-old had traveled Down Under for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros., in which Tom plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Principal photography was reportedly set to begin on Monday but has since been suspended in the wake of the star’s condition. The film is slated for an October 2021 release.

Tom has been super open about his health journey with fans. On Sunday, the actor posted an update from his time in isolation, capturing a photo of his meal of a glass of water and two pieces of toast with Vegemite, which is a popular Australian spread.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx,” he wrote on the post.

Just a few days prior, the star shared a cute selfie of him and his wife posing together.

At the time, the actor explained in the selfie’s caption that he and his longtime love are in isolation to avoid spreading the illness to anyone else, and thanked the medical staffers who have been “taking such good care” of them.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” he shared of the virus. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

Tom closed that message with a reference to one of his most beloved films, “A League of Their Own.”

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote.